Lam wary of pressure on Wigan following London defeat

Adrian Lam admits Wigan are under pressure following their shock defeat to London.

The Warriors suffered their third defeat in four games as they succumbed to a surprising defeat to the Broncos, losing 18-16.

Lam called for patience as his side get to grips with the season, but admitted they must improve quickly.

“We had a lot out today and last week and the whole idea was to get through this period and win, and we haven’t done that, so there’s a fair bit of pressure coming up I presume.

“There’s are a few players of our starting team who aren’t there, so hopefully the fans will understand that and if we can get through this period then we’ll be okay.

“I spoke to the players in the changing rooms after the match and said that I know that they care about this team, about the club and they care about each other so together we’ll get through it.

“We need to be patient throughout this period as we get through this start to the season.”