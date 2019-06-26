Leeds and Hull KR confirm Lunt-Parcell swap

Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers have finally agreed a swap deal which will see hookers Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell trade clubs for the rest of the season.

The move to take Lunt back to the club with whom he won the Super League title in 2012, as well as Parcell along the M62 to the Robins, has been in the pipeline for several weeks. However, it has now been made official.

“I would like to welcome Shaun back to the club,” Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said of Lunt’s arrival. “He is an outstanding professional who knows our club well. He had a huge impact on the squad during his first spell here and I know he was very keen to remain at the club at the time.

“Having met with Shaun this week, he is in great shape and ready to go this Sunday. The deal is initially until the end of this season but there is an opportunity for him to earn a contract for next season with his performances. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Matt Parcell well for the future. He was a Grand Final winner with us in 2017 and leaves with our best wishes. This continues our work to renovate the squad for next season and allows us room to look at recruiting for this season and the future both in terms of the salary cap and the overseas quota.”