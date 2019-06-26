Leeds and Salford confirm Lui/Lolohea trade

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Tongan international Tui Lolohea from Leeds Rhinos as part of a deal which sees Rob Lui go in the opposite direction.

The deal will see both players stay at their new clubs until the end of 2021, with a fee understood to be in the region of £65,000 paid to the Red Devils as part of the deal.

Lolohea said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with Salford.

“They’re going really well this year and I’m excited for this new journey.

“I want to add my energy to the team and link up Jackson Hastings.

“He’s been having a great year, competing to be the Man of Steel, so I can’t wait to play alongside him.”

He added: “The level of footy at Salford has been really high and I think I can get back to playing my best there.

“I had a good discussion with Ian Watson yesterday and he thinks I will really fit into their style of play.

“This is a new challenge for me and I really want to be competing in those play-offs with Salford.”

Leeds’ Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We are pleased to have brought a half back of Robert’s experience into our squad for this season and the next two years. He has proven his quality in Super League over the last four seasons and I know the players are looking forward to working with him. I would like to thank Ian Blease and Ian Watson at Salford for their co-operation throughout the process and we wish Tui Lolohea all the best with his move to the AJ Bell Stadium.”

Lui said: “It is great to be here. I can’t wait to pull on the Leeds jersey and run out at Emerald Headingley. Having spoken with Richard Agar, I know what he wants from me for the team and I am looking forward to the challenge here at the Rhinos.”