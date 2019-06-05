Leeds confirm capture of Giants forward Alex Mellor

Leeds Rhinos have completed the signing of Huddersfield Giants back-rower Alex Mellor on a three-year deal.

As reported by League Express on Monday, the 24-year-old has agreed to join the Rhinos for the 2020 season after turning down a deal with the Giants.

The Halifax-born forward has made 63 appearances for Huddersfield since making the move from Bradford and has been a standout star at the John Smith’s Stadium following the arrival of head coach Simon Woolford last year.

He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances this season for Huddersfield, including a hat-trick against Castleford.

“We are delighted to have secured Alex on a long term deal with the club,” Sinfield said.

“He is an exciting young English forward who has developed his game since returning to Super League with the Giants. Despite only being 24, he has over 100 senior appearances already and I am sure he will continue to progress within our system.”

Mellor added: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to join Leeds Rhinos and I can’t wait to get started next season. I have had two fantastic years at Huddersfield and I am grateful for everything they have given me. Leeds is a great club and, whilst they are having a tough season so far, hopefully I can play my part in helping the team get back to where they belong.

“It is a huge club and I am excited about being part of the process to rebuild the club’s fortunes on the field. I live locally and, whilst I had a couple of offers to move elsewhere, Leeds was always my first choice.”

He becomes the club’s first official signing ahead of the 2020 campaign.