Leeds face competition for Widnes’ England Academy ace

Two other clubs have joined Leeds Rhinos in the race to sign the England Academy and Widnes back-rower, Sam Walters.

TotalRL understands that the 6ft 5, 16 stone teenager has been the most sought-after player since the Vikings first entered administration, and is now the subject of a three-horse race for his signature.

Walters was a part of the England Academy side that defeated Australia Schoolboys last year, putting in an eye-catching performance in the second test victory.

The successful club will pay a fee to secure the teenager, which will help raise funds for the Vikings as they look to avoid liquidation. The club that offers the best financial deal for the Vikings, will be in the driving seat to secure the forward’s services.

Talks between the administrators and a consortium of local businessman led by Chris Price will continue today. If a deal is not struck by the end of the day and the administrators remain in charge, the game against Featherstone on Sunday will not take place.

Meetings are set to continue throughout the day, with the club’s first-team squad due to be called into a meeting at 12:30.