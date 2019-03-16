You are here

Leeds rocked as Broncos buck

Matthew Shaw

Leeds’ torrid start to the season worsened as London Broncos stunned the Rhinos with two late tries to register an 18-16 win.

Tries from Richie Myler, Trent Merrin and Luke Briscoe had seen Dave Furner’s side overturn an 8-0 half-time deficit. But late tries from Matty Fozard and Will Lovell secured the Broncos a third victory in the opening seven games of their Super League return.

The pre-season favourites for relegation, the Broncos are now four points clear of the bottom three with victories over the last two Super League champions under their belt.

A Kieran Dixon penalty goal and Jay Pitts try had established an 8-0 lead before Leeds hit back.

But two tries in the last six minutes consigned London to a sixth defeat in seven games.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Peteru, Parcell, Oledzki, Merrin, Ferres, Sutcliffe. Subs: Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Donaldson, Holroyd.

London: Walker, Dixon, Morgan, Kear, Williams, Abdull, Cunningham, Battye, Pelissier, Butler, Pitts, Yates, Davies. Subs: Lovell, Fozard, Richards, Mason.