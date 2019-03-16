Leeds rocked as Broncos buck

Leeds’ torrid start to the season worsened as London Broncos stunned the Rhinos with two late tries to register an 18-16 win.

Tries from Richie Myler, Trent Merrin and Luke Briscoe had seen Dave Furner’s side overturn an 8-0 half-time deficit. But late tries from Matty Fozard and Will Lovell secured the Broncos a third victory in the opening seven games of their Super League return.

The pre-season favourites for relegation, the Broncos are now four points clear of the bottom three with victories over the last two Super League champions under their belt.

A Kieran Dixon penalty goal and Jay Pitts try had established an 8-0 lead before Leeds hit back.

But two tries in the last six minutes consigned London to a sixth defeat in seven games.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Peteru, Parcell, Oledzki, Merrin, Ferres, Sutcliffe. Subs: Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Donaldson, Holroyd.

London: Walker, Dixon, Morgan, Kear, Williams, Abdull, Cunningham, Battye, Pelissier, Butler, Pitts, Yates, Davies. Subs: Lovell, Fozard, Richards, Mason.