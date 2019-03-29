Leeds take PNG forward on trial

Leeds Rhinos have handed former Widnes forward Wellington Albert a one-month trial.

The PNG international was made redundant during Widnes’ financial troubles and has been without a club.

But he has linked up with the Rhinos, who have granted him a chance to impress.

Leeds’ Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “We are happy to give Wellington an opportunity to train with us. He has found himself without a club through no fault of his own and we are without a number of first choice forwards at present. There is no formal commitment from either party at this stage. Wellington would be free to join another club at any point.”