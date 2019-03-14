Leigh close in on former prop Emmitt

Jake Emmitt’s return to Leigh has moved a step closer after he finalised his exit from Toronto.

TotalRL understands the prop has officially left the Wolfpack and is now expected to complete his move to the Centurions.

Emmitt was one of Toronto’s original players, featuring in their first ever competitive match against Siddal. He went on to make 51 appearances for the club.

However, the 30-year-old has become surplus to requirements under Brian McDermott and, having left the Canadian club is expected to return to Leigh, where he spent three seasons under former Toronto coach, Paul Rowley.

Emmitt is believed to have a strong relationship with Leigh head coach John Duffy, who previously signed him when he was in charge at Swinton.

Meanwhile, Toronto have signed Hull FC forward Brad Fash, on a short-term loan deal, to help fill the void left by Emmitt’s departure.