Leigh land Wigan youngster Forsyth

Leigh Centurions have further bolstered their squad with the arrival of Wigan Warriors centre Liam Forsyth.

The 23-year-old has played regularly in the Championship for Wigan’s dual-registration club, Swinton, but will now link up with former Lions coach John Duffy at the Centurions.

“Liam’s a really good signing for our club,” Duffy said.

“We’ve been short on the right-hand side since Jonny Pownall injured his knee and Matty Costello has been playing in Saints’ first-grade side.

“Liam covers centre and wing and he’s a good player, sharp and quick. He’s been playing really well this season and he’s a good lad with a good attitude.

“He will really fit in with our group of players.”

Forsyth added: “I’m excited to come to Leigh.

“It’s a big club and I’ve got the chance to play with some great players. There are three or four lads I’ve played with before and from my first training session I felt at home straight away. They are a great group of lads and make it easy to fit in and they all work hard.

“The Championship’s a really tough competition and I’ve every respect for all the players who dedicate so much to training and playing when they’ve got full-time jobs as well. Playing under Duffs again and also his brother Jay was a big factor for me. I enjoy the style of rugby that they play and it’ll be good for me.

“I played for Wigan against Leigh at LSV in Super League in 2017 and the atmosphere that night was incredible and it will be great to play in front of the Leigh fans.”