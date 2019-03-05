Liam Finn in shock Newcastle exit as Dewsbury swoop

Dewsbury Rams have completed the coup signing of Liam Finn after agreeing to leave Newcastle Thunder.

The former Super League halfback was Thunder’s headline recruit in an impressive off-season, but has now left after just three games.

Instead, he will link up with Lee Greenwood’s Rams, a man he played alongside at Halifax and has known for numerous years following their involvement at Siddal. He has signed a deal until the end of the 2020 season.

“I’m really disappointed to have made this decision and leave the club after such a short time,” he said.

“It was obviously never the plan but circumstances change and I’ve made a decision within that.

“I’ve left a great club with ambition that is doing a great deal of good for our game with some fantastic people who work very hard. I’m gutted to have had to make this call and hope they and Thunder kick on and achieve what they’ve set out to do.”

Newcastle Thunder chairman Mick Hogan said: “We’re naturally disappointed that Liam is leaving the club, he has been all we expected him to be when he signed in the winter and has been an experienced voice and influence within the squad.

“Whilst it is a shame, we understand the strains that he has been under with the travelling from Wakefield to Newcastle and respect his desire to play somewhere closer to his family.

“We’d like to thank him for all his efforts with Thunder over the last four months and wish him well for the rest of the Betfred Championship season with Dewsbury.

“We will now move quickly to replace Liam for what is a key position within the team”