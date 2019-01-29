LIVE! Rugby League World Cup venue launch

It’s a big day for the game of Rugby League as the venues for the 2021 World Cup are announced.

40 potential venues will learn their fate today. We’ll be keeping you up to date right here.

Spreading far and wide

Coventry, Middlesborough and Workington are all included.

Famous 2012 Olympic facility confirmed

The Copper Box, built specifically for the Olympics seven years ago, will stage the Wheelchair World Cup. Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will host the final.

Emirates Stadium accepted in a historic move

The home of Arsenal club will stage a non-football sporting fixture for the first time in the stadium’s history. It will host a semi-final.

Old Trafford to stage final double header

That’s right, Manchester United’s iconic stadium, and the home of the Super League Grand Final, will be the venue for both the men’s and women’s World Cup Final.

More venues accepted

Warrington, St Helens, Leigh and Bolton will all host games, with Bolton hosting an England men’s game and a quarter-final.

Preston has been selected as a team training base.

LIVERPOOL ANNOUNCED

Anfield will be involved too, and it will host the opening game of the women’s World Cup.

A HOST OF YORKSHIRE CITIES CONFIRMED

Huge news for Yorkshire. Sheffield, Doncaster, Hull, York and Leeds will all host games. Headingley will be “heavily” involved.

NEWCASTLE To HOST THE OPENING CEREMONY

St James’ Park will host the opening ceremony and the first England Men’s group game.

The home of Newcastle United has become intertwined with the sport after hosting several Magic Weekends.