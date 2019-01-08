“To spend 10 years at this club will be something special,” he said. “It is a privilege to have been here for so long and an honour considering I am not from the area.

“I am really looking forward to hopefully celebrating a Testimonial here and more importantly, winning silverware.”

Head coach Justin Holbrook added: “Louie was outstanding for us in 2018. He is a really important and versatile member of the squad who is well liked by his teammates and the coaching staff.

“He sets a great example to the younger players in the squad with his work rate and passion and I’m really looking forward to working with him for a further season.”