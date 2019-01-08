St Helens have handed Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old enjoyed one of his finest years to date in 2018 as Saints won the League Leaders’ Shield.

His new deal will see him remain with the club until the end of his tenth season, having joined the club from Harlequins in 2011. Since then, he has made 247 appearances for the club, scoring 49 tries.