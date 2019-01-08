St Helens have handed Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.
The 32-year-old enjoyed one of his finest years to date in 2018 as Saints won the League Leaders’ Shield.
His new deal will see him remain with the club until the end of his tenth season, having joined the club from Harlequins in 2011. Since then, he has made 247 appearances for the club, scoring 49 tries.
“To spend 10 years at this club will be something special,” he said. “It is a privilege to have been here for so long and an honour considering I am not from the area.
“I am really looking forward to hopefully celebrating a Testimonial here and more importantly, winning silverware.”
Head coach Justin Holbrook added: “Louie was outstanding for us in 2018. He is a really important and versatile member of the squad who is well liked by his teammates and the coaching staff.
“He sets a great example to the younger players in the squad with his work rate and passion and I’m really looking forward to working with him for a further season.”