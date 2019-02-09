Lock Lane lead the way to round three

LOCK LANE are through to round three of the Coral Challenge Cup after winning 28-22 at Milford.
But the Royal Air Force’s hopes were dashed by a 14-6 defeat at Cumbrian side Distington, who are preparing for their move into the National Conference League.
Ovenden, coached by Hull star Jake Connor (above), were beaten 38-18 by West Bowling.
Siddal won 26-0 at Millom while Rochdale Mayfield were 30-20 victors at Thornhill Trojans.
Wigan St Patricks face Great Britain Police in the 13th and final second-round tie on Sunday.
The third-round draw takes place on Monday evening.
Results:
Thatto Heath Crusaders 36 Leigh Miners Rangers 6
Ovenden 18 West Bowling 38
Normanton Knights 22 Haydock 32
West Hull 36 Bentley 0
Milford 22 Lock Lane 28
Thornhill Trojans 20 Rochdale Mayfield 30
Drighlington 16 Wigan St Judes 20
Millom 0 Siddal 26
Distington 14 Royal Air Force 6
East Leeds 16 Dewsbury Moor 20
Underbank Rangers 26 Featherstone Lions 30
Wath Brow Hornets 8 York Acorn 9
