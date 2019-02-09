Lock Lane lead the way to round three

LOCK LANE are through to round three of the Coral Challenge Cup after winning 28-22 at Milford.

But the Royal Air Force’s hopes were dashed by a 14-6 defeat at Cumbrian side Distington, who are preparing for their move into the National Conference League.

Ovenden, coached by Hull star Jake Connor (above), were beaten 38-18 by West Bowling.

Siddal won 26-0 at Millom while Rochdale Mayfield were 30-20 victors at Thornhill Trojans.

Wigan St Patricks face Great Britain Police in the 13th and final second-round tie on Sunday.

The third-round draw takes place on Monday evening.

Results:

Thatto Heath Crusaders 36 Leigh Miners Rangers 6

Ovenden 18 West Bowling 38

Normanton Knights 22 Haydock 32

West Hull 36 Bentley 0

Milford 22 Lock Lane 28

Thornhill Trojans 20 Rochdale Mayfield 30

Drighlington 16 Wigan St Judes 20

Millom 0 Siddal 26

Distington 14 Royal Air Force 6

East Leeds 16 Dewsbury Moor 20

Underbank Rangers 26 Featherstone Lions 30

Wath Brow Hornets 8 York Acorn 9

Full details in Monday’s League Express.