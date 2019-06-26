Lolohea in line for Salford debut against Wigan

Tui Lolohea is in line to make his debut for Salford following his move from Leeds Rhinos.

The Tonga international has replaced Rob Lui in Salford’s 19-man squad to face Wigan on Friday. There are two other changes, with Ben Nakubuwai and Ken Sio replacing Adam Walker and Lee Mossop.

As for Wigan, they remain without Dan Sarginson, who is on his way to Salford next season, due to a shoulder injury, while Ben Flower also remains unavailable with a back problem.

As a result, head coach Adrian Lam has named an unchanged side.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Smithies, Williams.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Johnson, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.