Lomax signs new long-term St Helens deal

St Helens have continued their impressive retention drive by signing Jonny Lomax to a new four-year deal.

Lomax joins James Roby and Tommy Makinson in signing new contracts with the Saints, with the 28-year-old set to stay with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The versatile back has made 190 appearances for Saints, scoring 89 tries.

“Obviously I am made up to have re-signed for the team I have supported and followed from a young age in the stands.

“Growing up, it was a dream to play for the club and I have been able to live that dream for the last 10 years, culminating in a testimonial, and will now be able to continue it for a further three years.

“My career has had its up and downs, but hopefully we can now add to the good times in the pursuit of trophies this year and beyond as we look to build on 2018.

“It’s great committing to the club following Robes and Tommy last week. It is a sign of how close the group is in pursuit of a common goal – trophies. Hopefully there are more to follow suit.

“I’m really happy to be a part of this great group and the more we can keep it together the better it will be moving forward.”

Saints Chairman Eamonn McManus said, “It’s great news indeed that Jonny has extended his current deal to 2022.

“He has been with the club man and boy and is an outstanding rugby league talent.

“He has overcome a number of very serious injuries during his career, which would have finished a lesser person. It’s therefore all the more satisfying that he’s now an established England international and a key member of the Saints team.

“Coming hard on the heels of new deals for James Roby and Tommy Makinson, it further illustrates the club’s strategic priority to retain international class talent which has been produced by our academy.”