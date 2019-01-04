London land halfback

London Broncos have confirmed the signing of versatile playmaker Morgan Smith on a one-year deal from Warrington.

The 20-year-old has linked up with Danny Ward’s side to bolster their creative department ahead of their return to Super League.

His arrival completes a long search for the Broncos, who have been on the lookout for another halfback since the departure of Jarrod Sammut to Wigan last year.

Smith made 25 appearances for the Wolves since his debut in 2016 and impressed greatly in the Championship, playing for Warrington’s dual-reg partner, Rochdale.

Smith said: “I am very excited, obviously, to be given such a great opportunity. I know that I am a young player but I will be looking to force my way into the team. I had a taste of Super League at Warrington and can’t wait to get started now with the boys here in London.”

Ward added: “Morgan is an exciting, young, British half back who already brings with him Super League experience. He has come through the system at a top club and we are looking forward to working with him and continuing his development.”