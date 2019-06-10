Long leaves Saints for Rugby Union

Sean Long has left his role as an assistant coach at St Helens to take up a coaching position with Harlequins in Rugby Union with immediate effect.

Long spent 13 seasons playing with the Saints, winning two World Club Challenges, four Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups before leaving to join Hull FC.

The former halfback also coached with Wigan, Salford and Samoa before he returned to St Helens to coach under Kieron Cunningham.

“I have had 18 memorable years at St.Helens both as a player and as a coach,” said Long.

“Working under Justin Holbrook has been a pleasure, but I have always had a desire to work in rugby union and this opportunity at Harlequins is one I cannot let pass me by.

“I want to pay thanks to the whole club, to Eamonn, Mike, Justin, all the players and of course the fans for everything they have done for me. I wish the club all the success this season and beyond and I will always be a Saint at heart.”

Meanwhile, head coach Justin Holbrook is sad to see his assistant leave the club.

“Longy has been a pleasure to work with,” said Holbrook.

“He is a legend of this club and everyone loves him. We are naturally disappointed to be losing such an influential figure at St.Helens, but I wish him all the best for his next adventure at Harlequins.”

The Saints will be making an announcement regarding a new assistant coach in due course.