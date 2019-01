Castleford Tigers have been rocked by a major injury to influential halfback Luke Gale.

TotalRL can confirm the England halfback has sustained a suspected Achilles injury, which will almost certainly see him ruled out for the entirety of the season.

Gale is understood to have sustained the injury in a routine training session over the weekend.

He will undergo scans early next week to discover the full extent of the injury.

