Lunt and Parcell to trade clubs?

Hull KR and Leeds are being linked with a swap deal that will see Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell move clubs.

According to Hull Daily Mail reporter James O’Brien, the two clubs have held negotiations that could see the two players head in opposite directions.

Parcell has been linked with a move away from Headingley throughout 2019, while Lunt has been told he will not be offered a new deal when his contract comes to an end at the culmination of this season.

Australian hooker Parcell remains contracted to the Rhinos next season, so the intricacies of a swap deal will need some ironing out. However, Leeds are understood to be open to letting the 26-year-old leave to ease their own salary cap pressures.

For the Robins, their quota is a potential stumbling block, with the report claiming they will have to free up a spot to get Parcell in.

Lunt has already had one spell at Leeds, playing for the Rhinos in a loan spell back in 2012, winning the Grand Final.