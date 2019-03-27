Lunt happy to be back

Hull Kingston Rovers didn’t win on Friday, but for Shaun Lunt it was one of the biggest triumphs of his career.

The hooker returned to the field in the Robins’ defeat to Huddersfield after overcoming meningitis and sepsis.

He played almost 40 minutes as Rovers’ injury-hit squad were toppled by the Giants.

Speaking after his return, Lunt said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted on the field but it was great for me to get out there.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards for a long time. There were a lot of nerves beforehand, but I wanted to get out there, play some minutes and get bashed about a bit. I did that and the body feels okay. I’m a little bit sore but I’ve felt a lot worse after games in the past, I’m just glad I came through.

“This is what I’m used to. It’s nice to be able to do what I’m used to doing and I’m really looking forward to next week.

“It was nice to get out there with some of the younger lads. There’s a lot of younger injuries going around which is one of those things, but it’s good for them to get their debuts.

“I want to get back to enjoying rugby and playing as well as I can. Once I get a few games under the belt I’ll feel sharp. I’m off contract at the end of the season and hopefully I’ll be able to earn a contract.”