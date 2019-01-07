Major signings won’t change Leeds’ fortunes, insists Cuthbertson

Adam Cuthbertson insists Leeds have to do more than recruit major signings to avoid a repeat of 2018.

The Rhinos forward is preparing for his fifth season with the Rhinos and is in no mood to suffer a repeat of last year or 2016.

If history repeats itself, Cuthbertson would be in store for a third Grand Final triumph. Following the arrivals of Konrad Hurrell, Trent Merrin and Tui Lolohea, some are predicting that will be the case. But Cuthbertson insists they can’t rest on their laurels.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.

“We’ll do a lot on the field throughout pre-season and that will determine how we get on in 2019. But it’s looking good so far, we’ve got some big-name recruits and big players, that said, that alone won’t get us back to where we want to be.

“They’ve helped create a great dynamic at the club and it should be a great season. We’ve got a long road ahead of us but we’re working hard to ensure we have a strong season.”

An inquest into last year’s shortcomings has taken place, but the 33-year-old insists it’s behind them.

“You can look at it from different angles but to be honest I’ve already forgotten about it.

“You can look at it from a few different angles. We weren’t very lucky in the squad’s health, we didn’t put a regular team out weekly, but I think we struggled with depth and it’s something the club has looked into this year, making sure there are individuals to step into various positions.”