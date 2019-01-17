Makinson rules out NRL switch before end of St Helens contract in two years’ time

St Helens winger and reigning Golden Boot holder Tommy Makinson has played down speculation he is set to switch to the NRL in 2020 – but reiterated he would like to try his hand in Australia in the future.

Makinson has two years remaining on his current contract with the Saints, which expires at the end of the 2020 campaign – but was linked by media in Australia with a move to the NRL as soon as the end of this season after his international heroics with England last autumn.

However, while Makinson has admitted it would be a dream to play in the NRL, he has suggested he will not walk out of his contract with St Helens.

He said: “It sparked a few rumours. I’ve always said it’s a bit of a dream to play over there one day.

“But I’m still under contract with Saints for two more years and I don’t think they’ll let me go, which is fair enough.”

Makinson also shed light on how his surprise win in the 2018 Golden Boot award provoked an interesting reaction from people in Australia – and denied he was one of the world’s best players despite winning the award.