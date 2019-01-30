Makinson ends NRL speculation by signing new deal

Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson has ended speculation of a potential move to the NRL by signing a new contract with St Helens, that will run until the end of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old earned the Golden Boot after his performances in the three-game Test Series against New Zealand at the end of the season, with an NRL move discussed in the off-season in the media, with Newcastle Knights touted as a potential destination.

But he ended talks of that happening today, by signing a new four-year contract and committing his future to Justin Holbrook’s side, who won the League Leaders’ Shield last season, having earned Dream Team selection in 2018 after scoring 17 tries in all competitions in 31 appearances.

“I’ve been here since 2011 when I made my debut against Salford and I’m really excited to have extended my deal to carry on until 2022,” he said.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus confirmed that Makinson had in fact turned down big offers from the NRL to remain with the club.

“He has chosen St Helens and Super League despite very attractive offers from the NRL,” he said. “It’s therefore a real statement of his faith in St Helens and in Super League that he has decided to extend his contract with us.

“He’s a world class winger and it’s wonderful that he aims to see out his career with his boyhood club. Tommy has been underestimated outside of St Helens for too many years. That was firmly put to bed with his recent stand out performances for England against the Kiwis.”