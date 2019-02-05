Man of Steel awards for Round 1 revealed

Super League has revealed the voting for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards in the first round of Super League fixtures this season.

They are:

3 Points: Mitch Garbutt, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford, Alex Walker, James Roby & Liam Watts

2 Points: Josh Drinkwater, Ken Sio, Josh Charnley, Eddie Battye, Luke Thompson & Paul McShane

1 Point: James Greenwood, Izaac Farrell, Daryl Clark, Jordan Abdull, Liam Marshall & Kenny Edwards

The votes reflect the votes for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal, which were released on the Totalrl.com website on Sunday night. They were:

3 Points: James Roby, Mitch Garbutt, Paul McShane, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford and Eddie Battye

2 Points: Theo Fages, Jimmy Keinhorst, Liam Watts, Lee Mossop, Bryson Goodwin, Jordan Abdull

1 Point: Joe Greenwood, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Trueman, Jackson Hastings, Daryl Clark, Jay Pitts.

Of the six players who were awarded three points, four of them – Garbutt, Evalds, Ratchford and Roby, earned three points in both tables, while Liam Watts and Paul McShane swap places in the Man of Steel voting, with Watts getting three points and McShane two.

The main point of departure is the London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity game, where Alex Walker didn’t feature in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal but was awarded three points in the Man of Steel vote.