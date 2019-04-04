Manly forward keen on Super League move

Manly back-rower Joel Thompson has issued a come and get me plea to Super League clubs after expressing a desire to play in Europe.

The forward is off-contract at the end of the season and has revealed he has discussed a move overseas with his family.

Thompson has made over 200 career appearances following spells with Canberra, St George and the Sea Eagles.

Speaking to NRL.com, the 30-year-old said on his future: “It’s all out of my control. I’ve just got to concentrate on winning games and playing footy and that’s all I worry about, I don’t get caught up in it too much.

“I’m always open to anything. Rugby League has given me everything so whatever comes I’ll be happy with that.

“We’ve spoken as a family, we’d like the life experience of going over to a different country and getting paid for it would be pretty special. I probably won’t get that again in my life. But I’ll take it for whatever comes and get on with it.

On the possibility of heading to Europe, Thompson said: “It’d be pretty great! We’ll just wait and see.”