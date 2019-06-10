Mannah seeks early Eels release

Parramatta’s co-captain Tim Mannah has asked for a release from the final year of his contract so he can join Wests Tigers before June 30th according to NRL.com.

The Eels have confirmed Mannah spoke to the club seeking a release after he was told he wouldn’t be part of the club’s plans beyond 2019.

Meanwhile, the Tigers still have plenty of cap space after the departure of Zane Musgrove. While they didn’t have the money to splash out on a multi-year deal for new Canterbury Bulldogs star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, they will have enough to secure Mannah’s services.

Mannah made his debut for the Eels back in 2009 and has made well over 200 NRL games and has also played with both New South Wales and Lebanon.