Marquee debutants set for Warrington and Leeds bout

Warrington and Leeds are set to hand debuts out to all their marquee signings in Saturday’s mouthwatering clash.

Blake Austin, Trent Merrin and Konrad Hurrell have all been named in their respective sides for the contest.

Warrington could hand out a total of five debuts, with Austin joined in the 19-man squad by Jason Clark, Jake Mamo, Lama Tasi and Danny Walker.

Leeds also have Tui Lolohea and James Donaldson in their squad following their moves to the club in the off-season.

Wolves: Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Rhinos: Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson.