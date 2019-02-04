Marshall annoyed with Halifax’s discipline following Widnes defeat

Richard Marshall bemoaned his side’s “shocking” defence following Halifax’s disappointing opening round defeat to Widnes.

Fax went down 40-16 to the recently-relegated Vikings in a match that saw them conceded a stack of penalties.

They conceded 15 penalties in total and had two men sent to the sin-bin.

Marshall was annoyed with his side’s display, but said they will improve.

“To concede 40 points is not of the required standard for us,” he said.

“We need to look at that and the reasons why. One of the reasons why was our discipline, which was shocking today. We need to address that within the group, but also come to terms with the interpretations going on within the game at the moment.

“We spoke about our start all week, starting well. They’ve got some quality outside backs and they gave it to us and it was going to be hard to come back from that 16 points at the start, but we did, we got to within a score.

“This won’t do us any harm, that’s the first time this team has played together this season and it wasn’t great, but we’ll be better next week.

“We’ve got some quality players, we just didn’t see the best out of them today.”