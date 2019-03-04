Marshall saves praise for Grix while addressing Halifax’s early-season performances

Richard Marshall praised the impact of Simon Grix after the experienced forward inspired Halifax to come from behind against Swinton.

Fax were trailing 16-6 when the former Warrington forward was reintroduced from the bench, and his efforts put Halifax in the position to score two late tries to win the game.

“I thought Simon when he came on for his second stint was immense,” said Marshall.

“He rolled up his sleeves and got us going forward over the top of them and Ben Kavanagh did a bit of that too.”

It was by no means a polished performance from Marshall’s men, who have failed to hit top form so far this season. But with three wins already under the belt, Marshall said it wasn’t a concern at this stage of the season.

“I don’t think we got away with it; the second half we showed a lot of grit and attitude,” he said.

“They scored three tries off kicks, but we didn’t get broken down, and our discipline was a lot better.

“I’ve watched a lot of Swinton, they stick at you, they get in your face and the pitch and the conditions were certainly a leveller today.

“I thought we showed great character, there are no ‘gimmes’ in this competition now, none at all.

“It’s not ideal to be just winning games, but at the same time we’ve just won a game.

“People say if you can still win when you’re playing poorly, then you’re doing something right and we’re probably ticking that box at the moment.

“We’re not ticking the box for being ruthless and for executing the gameplan for 80 minutes.”