Matt Davis rejoins London Broncos on a month-long loan

London Broncos have re-signed former forward Matt Davis on a one-month loan deal from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

The forward joined Warrington at the end of last season, but has so far been unable to force his way into Steve Price’s side following the Wolves’ impressive start to the new Super League campaign.

And now, Warrington have allowed Davis to rejoin his former club for the next month to give him game-time and Super League experience.

Broncos coach Danny Ward said: “Matty is a great lad with an attitude to match, and we are sure he will add lots to the group. He was a big part of the Broncos and what we have achieved over the last few years; it’s great to have him back.”