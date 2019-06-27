Matt Parcell scores as Hull win derby to leave Leeds bottom

Hull Kingston Rovers picked up a huge victory to move off the bottom of Super League as they defeated Hull FC 18-10.

Matt Parcell, who joined the club from Leeds in the week, scored the decisive try to leave the Rhinos outright bottom of the table with just ten games left to play.

The two sides went into half-time level. The visitors had taken the lead through Bureta Faraimo after Marc Sneyd’s pin-point crossfield kick, only for the Robins to hit back from Ben Crooks, who was in support to score from Adam Quinlan’s break.

The Robins bombed a number of chances in the first-half, with two line breaks going unpunished.

That pattern continued in the second-half, but they finally took the lead after Joel Tomkins was the first to react to Josh Drinkwater’s deft kick in-goal.

Lee Radford’s side responded through Andre Savelio, but Sneyd couldn’t convert, leaving KR two ahead.

Then Parcell came to the fore, scrambling over to secure victory.

Robins: Quinlan, Shaw, Linnett, Crooks, Hall, Drinkwater, McGuire, Johnson, Parcell, Murray, Tomkins, Hauraki, Lawler. Subs: Garbutt, Masoe, Atkin, Livett.

Tries: Crooks, Tomkins

Goals: Shaw 2/2

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Connor, Naulago, Connor, Sneyd, Green, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Manu, Westerman. Subs: Fash, Bowden, Taylor, Savelio.

Tries: Faraimo, Savelio

Goals: Sneyd 1/2