McIlorum signs again in Perpignan

Catalans Dragons hooker Micky McIlorum has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Ireland International will remain at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2021 campaign.

McIlorum, 31, played his entire professional career at Wigan before joining the Dragons last season.

He has made 29 Super League appearances and scored three tries since joining the Dragons.

Named the club’s player of the year and the players’ players of the year in 2018, he was a key player in the Dragons’ Challenge Cup success last season.

“I am very happy to have signed a two-year extension to my Catalans contract,” said McIlorum.

“Me and my family have enjoyed our time in the Catalan region and are very settled in France. Thanks to Steve and Bernard for showing their faith in me and extending my deal and I hope I can repay them with my performances on the pitch.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for their support since I arrived and welcoming me and my family to the club and this proud region. I hope myself and the team can give them the success and trophies that they deserve.

“I will be doing everything I can in these next two and a half years to ensure this happens for the club.

“Allez les Dragons!”

Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons coach, paid tribute to the former Wigan star.

“Micky is the most fierce competitor in the competition and his impact on our team since his arrival has been enormous. We are delighted to agree an extension to his current deal,” he said.