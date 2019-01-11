McIntosh promoted, Ikahihifo relegated in Giants squad numbers reveal

Darnell McIntosh has been handed the number 1 shirt after thriving on the wing for Huddersfield Giants in 2018.

McIntosh takes over at fullback from Jake Mamo who has joined Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, new signings Akuila Uate and Matt Frawley gain the number 5 and 7 shirts from Aaron Murphy, who takes 11, and Danny Brough respectively.

There are also promotions for Paul Clough, who takes the number 8 shirt from Seb Ikahihifo, and Alex Mellor. The second-row forward has been handed Dale Ferguson’s 12 shirt.

With Ryan Hinchcliffe retiring, the starting 13 is completed by Michael Lawrence.

Full squad: 1 Darnell McIntosh, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Jordan Turner, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Paul Clough, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Suaia Matagi, 11 Aaron Murphy, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Michael Lawrence, 14 Adam O’Brien, 15 Oliver Roberts, 16 Dale Ferguson, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 18 Daniel Smith, 19 Matty English, 20 Jake Wardle, 22 Jordan Rankin, 23 Olly Russell, 24 Tom Holmes, 25 Colton Roche, 26 Seb Ikahihifo, 27 Adam Walne, 28 Sam Wood, 29 Sam Hewitt, 30 Jon Luke-Kirby, 31 Louis Senior, 32 Innes Senior, 33 Reiss Butterworth, 34 Isaac Farrell

Photo: John Rushworth