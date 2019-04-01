McNamara’s frustration clear after Wigan defeat

Catalans Dragons Head Coach Steve McNamara bemoaned his side’s “disgraceful” performance in their 42-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The Dragons conceded seven tries in defeat without reply with McNamara believing his side underestimated the Warriors.

“We are not good enough to underestimate any team at this stage,” said McNamara.

“I thought we prepared really well for the game but we came out and put in a disgraceful performance, to be honest.

“We were completely beaten in every department by a team who were hungry and energetic, we were exactly the opposite to Wigan.

“Our game management was awful from the beginning, which set the tone for the game. We didn’t put Wigan under any pressure whatsoever and we let Wigan’s back five do whatever they wanted against us. There is quite clearly a problem with our attitude, we weren’t good enough.

“We are kidding ourselves if we think we are anywhere near where we need to be right now because we’re not.

“I keep feeling at times that we are building towards where we need to be, but it’s clear that we’re mentally not at the stage yet to be able to compete right at the top.”