Mead missing for Dragons in Giants clash due to family reasons

Catalans Dragons winger David Mead will miss their home game against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday due to family reasons.

As well as missing Mead, the Dragons are still without injured duo Greg Bird and Jodie Broughton.

Young centre Arthur Romano has been brought into the 19 in place of Mead.

Meanwhile, Aaron Murphy returns to the Giants’ 19-man squad after dropping out of last week’s squad due to injury.

Young halfback Izaac Farrell retains his place in the squad after impressing in Huddersfield’s defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Dragons squad: Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Rémi Casty, Micky McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Sam Tomkins

Giants squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Roberts, Matty English, Scott Grix, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Izaac Farrell, Joe Wardle