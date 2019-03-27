Merrin not going anywhere despite home sickness reports

Leeds Rhinos marquee signing Trent Merrin has poured cold water on reports he is homesick.

Former Penrith teammate Reagen Campbell Gillard told Triple M that he believes Merrin is struggling to adjust to life in the UK due to Leeds’ poor record in the Super League.

“Their team is not going too well. Mez is a competitor and doesn’t like losing.

“I think he’s a little bit low the moment, also with no wins and a bit of pressure as a key signing or a marquee signing for them.

“He doesn’t handle pressure too well, I know that for a fact. It would be nice to see him come back [to the NRL], but I’m not too sure.”

But Merrin has been quick to set the record straight and pledge his allegiance to the Rhinos.

“It was always going to be a challenge to come to a different country and get used to new things,” he said.

“But that’s what I came here for, to step out of my comfort zone, to try something new and come into a new group.

“People will see how we’re going at the moment and take that as me not enjoying what’s going on. Obviously, you’re not going to enjoy losing, you’ve got a problem if you do enjoy losing.

“You’ve got to go through tough times to realise what sort of a person you are and I’m not turning my back on this team.

“There’s a lot of outside noise at the moment and it’s hard to push that away when it’s in your face all the time with social media, but I’ll focus on what I can control and my part in turning things around.

“It’s a tough time and that’s what Rugby League is. You wouldn’t do it if you weren’t made for it.

“Obviously the season hasn’t worked in our favour and at times it does get hard, but you’ve got to go through tough times to realise what sort of a person you are and I’m not turning my back on this team.”