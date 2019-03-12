Michael Carter almost quit Wakefield – but now has sights on realising his vision for a new stadium

In under six years Michael Carter has transformed Wakefield from a club surviving by the skin of its teeth to that of a sustainable business defying its status as the underdog.

When Carter took over in 2013, he inherited a club losing £800,000 a year and a financial mishap away from disaster.

Relegation was a constant worry, with the club in danger of spiralling into obscurity when it found itself in the Million Pound Game.

A lot has changed since then. Now, the club breaks even and has finished fifth in Super League two years running.

It’s been a remarkable rise for a club that could have easily been confined to history.

The best compliment you can give the West Yorkshire club is in light of Widnes’ recent troubles, it was Wakefield many pointed to as the benchmark for what the Vikings can aspire to follow moving forward.

Carter’s hands-on approach has been pivotal in their change in fortunes. However, he admitted those strains almost forced him to leave the club late last year.

“I think I could have very easily left last season,” he said.

“There were some personal reasons. I’d done five and a half years, ask any chief exec or chairman and they’ll tell you a year is a long time. It was a build-up of things and I’d just got to a point where I was contemplating whether a break would do the family well because there were times when the family was coming second-best to rugby and that shouldn’t be the case.

“It was John (Minards, club chairman) who pulled me back on board and got me thinking clearly. I had a good rest at the end of last season and it reinvigorated me. He’s done a fantastic job since he’s come on board. It’s also easy when you’ve got a coach who understands where the club is at and doesn’t demand the earth. Chezzy has always had that being a Wakefield lad.

“The time away allowed me to reevaluate things and realise what we can do with this club. I’m pleased that was the outcome because I’m rightly proud of what we’ve done with this club and there are still things we can achieve. I’d love to get to Wembley and the play-offs, I think we’ve got the squad to do that.”

In the much nearer future, Carter’s long-held goal of improving the club’s stadium could be on the cusp of coming to fruition.

Should his dream be realised, it will be the latest, and biggest, step towards taking Wakefield to the top of the sport.

“We all know about facilities and where we’re at. We’re trying as hard as ever to get that resolved.

“The thing that relates to that is crowds. It’s not rocket science that it’s not a pleasant place at times to come and spend four hours of your life. They are two areas where I think there can be a massive improvement. I think if we can do that, it gives us the chance to spend salary cap, which is ultimately one of my ambitions in life.

“In terms of the business, we’ve done really well. More and more businesses are joining us, we’d always welcome more but we’re running out of capacity with boxes and corporate. We played Catalans on a Thursday night and sold out. The community side is doing great things currently too.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt there will be a banana skin or two, there always is, but it’s a great club to be involved in and I still think if we can resolve the facilities issue the sky is the limit for this club.”