Millington: ‘Cas will be my only club in England’

Long-serving Castleford Tigers forward Grant Millington said he will return home after his spell with the club is finished.

The 32-year-old’s current contract runs until the end of the 2020 season, and he confirmed that the club will be his only Super League employer regardless of whether he gets a contract extension beyond next season.

Millington joined the Tigers in 2012 from Canterbury Bulldogs, and has become a firm favourite with the club’s supporters. Coming into his seventh season with the club, he said that plans to return to Australia after his time with the Tigers, and possibly even retire.

“This will be it for me,” he said. “Once I’ve finished up at Cas I’ll head home and see how the body is and maybe play a year or two out there with some mates or unfortunately step into the real world and get a proper job.

“This is the only place I’ll play in England. I only came for two years, initially, and it’s been quite a while now. I fell in love with the place and I enjoy it here.

“While I’m looking forward to eventually going home to Australia, I dread the day I have to hang my boots up here.”