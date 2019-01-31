Mitchell snubs World Club Challenge

Sydney Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell will not play in the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors but will instead feature for the Indigenous All Stars against New Zealand Maori.

The All Stars clash in Melbourne is to be played on February 15 with the World Club Challenge in Wigan two days later.

The 21-year-old has decided to represent his family and his indigenous heritage but will be the only Rooster playing in the clash while the rest of his teammates travel to the UK.

Meanwhile, Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Jordan McLean and James Tamou will all represent the Maori despite pledging allegiance to Australia over New Zealand.

Ben Barba and Tyrone Roberts will both line up for the Indigenous all stars after their moves to the NRL over the winter.

Indigenous All Stars: Ben Barba (Cowboys); Blake Ferguson (Eels), James Roberts (Broncos), Latrell Mitchell (Roosters), Josh Addo-Carr (Storm); Cody Walker (Rabbitohs), Tyrone Roberts (Titans); Andrew Fifita (Sharks), Nathan Peats (Titans), TBA, David Fifita (Broncos), Adam Elliott (Bulldogs), Tyrone Peachey (Titans). Interchange: Will Chambers (Storm), Leilani Latu (Titans), Chris Smith (Bulldogs), Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs), Jesse Ramien (Knights), Tyrell Fuimaono (Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos).

New Zealand Maori All Stars: Peta Hiku (Warriors); Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs), Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers), Dean Whare (Panthers), Jordan Kahu (Broncos); Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Jahrome Hughes (Storm); Jesse Bromwich (Storm), Brandon Smith (Storm), Jordan McLean (Cowboys), Kevin Proctor (Titans), Tohu Harris (Warriors), Adam Blair (Warriors). Interchange: Danny Levi (Knights), Brad Takairangi (Eels), James Fisher-Harris (Panthers), James Tamou (Panthers), Gerard Beale (Warriors), Corey Harawira-Naera (Bulldogs), Joseph Tapine (Raiders).