Mitchell to captain Hornets

Former Warrington Wolves star Lee Mitchell will captain Championship side Rochdale Hornets in 2019.

Mitchell took over from Luke Adamson mid-way through last year and will continue the role on a permanent basis.

“Mitch was absolutely the right choice for the captaincy,” said Rochdale Head Coach Carl Forster.

“He took up the role partway through the 2018 season and is a natural leader. He’s a good talker and conducts himself well on and off the field. He is respected by his peers and staff and has great experience within the game.

The club’s longest-serving player Ben Moores has been appointed vice-captain after signing a new two-year deal.