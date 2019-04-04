Mulhern: Leaving Leeds was the right call

Robbie Mulhern believes leaving Leeds was the best decision he’s made in his career.

The Hull KR prop will take on his former club tonight, fresh off the back of being called-up to England’s Performance squad.

The 24-year-old made his debut for his hometown club in 2014, but made just five appearances in two seasons before making the switch to the Robins in 2016.

Since joining Rovers, Mulhern’s career has been one upward spiral, with his latest call-up the latest accomplishment in the early stages of his career.

Mulhern believes his career since leaving Leeds has vindicated his decision to move on.

“It just shows it was the right move for my career,” he said.

“I was in a comfortable position at Leeds, I’d been there since I was 16 and going to Hull KR was a stab in the dark and I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s paid dividends and I’m glad I can pay KR back now.”

The prop was named in the 30-man squad last week after making his international debut in last year’s victory over France before going on the England Knights tour of the Southern Hemisphere.

His performances for the Knights and the Rovers have seen him called up to the main squad, albeit much to the surprise of the man himself.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

“I’ve had an indifferent start to the season with a few niggly injuries, but I’m pleased to be in his thought process and I can take a lot of confidence from it.

“I wasn’t expecting it, not at all. Given the quality of players in Super League, especially the forwards, I wasn’t giving it a second thought. So when JP (Jamie Peacock) gave me a ring I was really surprised but buzzing. I’m just glad I’m in his thoughts.”

The 24-year-old is the only Robins player included in the squad, though he believes his call-up can be an inspiration to others.

“I think it shows that it’s going away from picking people on reputation and going towards picking people on form,” he said.

“It’s pretty rare that players from the perceived small clubs get the call-up, but I think it shows he (Wayne Bennett) is willing to give everyone a chance and it’s a great message to people my age coming through that if they are playing well they’ll be in the thought process.

“I think with the setup England have currently with the Knights provides a great pathway, because if you impress in there it well get fed back to Wayne and the rest of his staff, and I think that’s a real positive.”