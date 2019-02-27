Naiqama to miss Salford clash

St Helens will be without star recruit Kevin Naiqama for their trip to Salford on Thursday night.

Naiqama was forced off the pitch in the opening exchanges of Saints’ defeat of Leeds Rhinos last Friday and will sit out Thursday’s game alongside Danny Richardson who also drops out the squad. Richardson has been playing with Leigh on dual-registration.

Jack Ashworth and Matty Costello come into the squad for Saints.

Meanwhile, Mark Flanagan returns to Salford’s squad in place of Lee Mossop.

Jake Bibby maintains his place in the squad but is still looking for his first action in 2019.

Salford squad: Niall Evalds, Welham Junior Sa’u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Daniel Murray, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Jansin Turgut, Jackson Hastings

Saints squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.