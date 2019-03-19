National Conference League records

How the teams are faring after matches played Saturday 16 March 2019
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 1 game – Rochdale Mayfield, West Hull, Wath Brow Hornets, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Kells, Hunslet Club Parkside, Underbank Rangers.
DIVISION ONE: 2 games – Pilkington Recs, Stanningley.
DIVISION TWO: 3 games – Ince Rose Bridge.
DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Waterhead Warriors. Drighlington and Woolston Rovers have won their first three matches.
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – Leigh Miners Rangers.
DIVISION ONE: 2 games – Milford.
DIVISION TWO: 2 games – Clock Face Miners.
DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Hensingham and Salford City Roosters.
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 26 points (Leigh Miners Rangers 10 Lock Lane 36, 2 March)
DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)
DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)
DIVISION THREE: 30 points (Waterhead Warriors 46 Gateshead Storm 16, 2 March)
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 50 points (Lock Lane 22 Underbank Rangers 28, 16 March)
DIVISION ONE: 66 points (Pilkington Recs 36 York Acorn 30, 2 March)
DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)
DIVISION THREE: 68 points (Eastmoor Dragons 40 Heworth 28, 23 February)
LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)
DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)
DIVISION TWO: 21 points (Ince Rose Bridge 17 Beverley 4, 16 March)
DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)