NCL aiming for full fixture completion on Saturday

Hopes are high, following drier weather over the last few days, that all of this Saturday’s 25 games in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will go ahead after waterlogged pitches wiped out over half of last Saturday’s programme.

Fixtures

Saturday 23 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Lock Lane

Thornhill Trojans v Kells

Underbank Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets

West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield

DIVISION ONE

Milford v Featherstone Lions

Normanton Knights v Saddleworth Rangers

Oulton Raiders v Skirlaugh

Pilkington Recs v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors

York Acorn v Stanningley

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Askam

Beverley v Shaw Cross Sharks

Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s

East Leeds v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Ince Rose Bridge

West Bowling v Clock Face Miners

DIVISION THREE

Drighlington v Heworth

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Hensingham v Salford City Roosters

Hunslet Warriors v Gateshead Storm

Leigh East v Woolston Rovers

Millom v Dewsbury Celtic

Oldham St Anne’s v Batley Boys