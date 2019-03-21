NCL aiming for full fixture completion on Saturday

Hopes are high, following drier weather over the last few days, that all of this Saturday’s 25 games in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will go ahead after waterlogged pitches wiped out over half of last Saturday’s programme.
Fixtures
Saturday 23 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Lock Lane
Thornhill Trojans v Kells
Underbank Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets
West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield
DIVISION ONE
Milford v Featherstone Lions
Normanton Knights v Saddleworth Rangers
Oulton Raiders v Skirlaugh
Pilkington Recs v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors
York Acorn v Stanningley
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Askam
Beverley v Shaw Cross Sharks
Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s
East Leeds v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Ince Rose Bridge
West Bowling v Clock Face Miners
DIVISION THREE
Drighlington v Heworth
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Hensingham v Salford City Roosters
Hunslet Warriors v Gateshead Storm
Leigh East v Woolston Rovers
Millom v Dewsbury Celtic
Oldham St Anne’s v Batley Boys