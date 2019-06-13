New Team Joins Jamaica Rugby League Championship

Newcomers, West Kingston Hyenas, are the seventh club to join the JRLA National Championship, the fifteenth season of which kicked off this week.

The Hyenas went down 34-4 to GC Foster in the opening game, for whom international player Antonio ‘the destoyer’ Baker notched four tries. Ryan Hilton had the honour of scoring the debutants first points.

In the feature match of the opening round, all held at Up Park Camp, Kingston, defending champions Duhaney Red Sharks were surprisingly beaten 18-16 by Jamaica Defence Force. The Red Sharks built a 16-0 lead through tries from Mark Edwards, Jade Harrison and Ryan Grant, who also kicked two goals. However, with 15 minutes remaining, the Army side produced a blistering comeback through converted tries from Shamar Creary, Shaneal Brown and Edgar Herbine; Nickolai Kennedy with the goals.

In the other match, Washington Boulevard Blues defeated Spanish Town Vikings 32-2 with tries from Orlando Messado, Shamoy Stewart, Kile Nembhard and Shaquille Pollack.

Liguanea Dragons open their season with a trip to GC Foster in round two and there will be a double header at Duhaney Park Mini Stadium with the Bulls facing the Hyenas and the Redsharks taking on the Viking.