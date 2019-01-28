New York consortium break silence on application latest

The man behind the New York bid has moved to ease concerns the franchise has been rejected by the Rugby Football League.

New York founder Ricky Wilby has insisted the prospective club is working with the governing body in order to get their application accepted.

Reports in the media last week suggested the application was on the verge of collapse, with no progress being made in the last several months.

Progress has been slow ever since former RFL chief executive Nigel Wood visited the city to assess the bid just under 12 months ago.

The governing body’s current chief executive, Ralph Rimmer, refused to discuss the bid at the season launch on Tuesday, heightening speculation even further.

However, Wilby insists they have not given the RFL a deadline to make a decision on the bid, as was reported last week.

“We’ve not given the RFL a deadline though we are trying to work with them to come to a speedy resolution to give us the best opportunity to be successful,” he said.

“We’re not aware if there’s been any opposition. Any clubs we’ve spoken to have been supportive, I’m sure once we have the opportunity to present to the clubs they’ll see the benefits of us being in the competition.”

Rimmer did say that he would discuss the matter in more detail at a press briefing next month.