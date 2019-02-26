New Zealand Warriors enter Williams race – but one club isn’t interested

New Zealand Warriors are in the race to sign Wigan halfback George Williams, according to reports.

Speculation down under suggests the Warriors are currently leading the chase the sign the England halfback, with several clubs interested.

League Express revealed on Monday that Canberra were among his suitors and were willing to offer him a three-year deal.

However, the issue for all of Williams’ admirers is the hefty price tag on the halfback’s head, with Wigan set to demand a big transfer fee to release their marquee man. In 2017, Wigan turned down £400,000 for their Academy product, and with the halfback still having years left on his deal, the Warriors won’t let him go cheap.

But with clubs lining up to provide Williams with his NRL dream, it seems inevitable that the 24-year-old will leave the Super League champions at the end of the season.

One place he will not be heading is Newcastle, with the Knights understood to be no longer interested in his services.

Newcastle, who are coached by former St Helens and Huddersfield coach Nathan Brown, were linked with a move for Williams last year.

However, it’s believed the emergence of Kalyn Ponga has cooled their interest.