Nigeria Rugby League Association confirmed

A new Nigeria Rugby League Association has replaced the previous governing body as Observer members of the RLEF, following a number of inactive years by the old federation.

NRLA chairman, Abiodun Olawale Cole, commented: “We have watched for too long wondering why a nation the size of Nigeria, blessed with so many athletes, is not a major force in the world of Rugby League.

“We appreciate and understand the timescales required and we are fully committed to growing the sport here. Our team firmly believes in our values being centred on exhibiting strong leadership, full transparency in all our dealings and upholding the name of rugby league in the highest esteem.”

“It is welcome news to see a reformed and active Nigeria Rugby League,” said Remond Safi, RLEF Middle East Africa regional director.

“They have already gained official recognition from Nigeria’s local Olympic body and, moving forward, renewed activity in Nigeria will assist with developing international competition in the region. I look forward to working with them, with the aim of enabling them to meet affiliate membership criteria within the next twelve months.”

Vice president and general manager of the newly established NRLA is former professional player, Ade Adebisi.