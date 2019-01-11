No police charges brought against Thorman

Chris Thorman has confirmed that no police charges have been brought against him after a 12-month battle.

Thorman left Huddersfield Giants in a mutual agreement in 2018 after serving as interim first-team coach when Rick Stone was sacked by the club.

On his Instagram account, Thorman said “Today I had confirmation that there are no police charges to be brought against me and finally something that has been hanging over me for the past 12 months and then some, can finally be put to bed.

“It would be very easy for me to point fingers and blame other people, but all I’ll say is that JUSTICE has been done. I lost a lot in 2018, but this is just the start I needed to 2019. I finally feel like I can kick on with my life.