North West Youth to remain summer-based

The North West Youth Under 16s-18s League has opted not to return to winter rugby.

A ballot held at the annual general meeting last night (Wednesday 12 December) chose, by a 16-13 vote, to stick with summer.

Three options had been placed before delegates, comprising:

Option 1: A playing season spanning October to the end of May, with a break during December and January, with cup games taking place in April and May and optional Nines festivals taking place during June and July.

Option 2: A playing season spanning September to the end of May, with a break in December and January (other than for National Cup ties).

Option 3: The retention of the current February-September playing season.